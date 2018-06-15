Train service from New Haven to Springfield set to launch

The Hartford Line opens to the public this weekend. (WFSB)

A new train service that will run up and down the Interstate 91 corridor opens to the public this weekend.

The service is a direct way to get both north and south of Hartford, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The train will go from New Haven to Hartford and on up to Springfield, MA.

Lawmakers have been thinking about the endeavor for decades as a way to ease traffic on I-91 and $191 million in federal funding helped make the project possible.

The new service will include 17 trips a day between New Haven and the capital city and 12 trips between Hartford and Springfield.

There will be stops in places like Wallingford, Berlin, Meriden, Windsor Locks and other areas.

From Springfield to New Haven, it should take 81 minutes.

The trains travel at 110 mph.

The line will also provide direct or connecting service to bigger cities like New York or Boston.

The DOT said it will be a catalyst for economic development, business and recreational travel.

Elected officials will be taking their first ride from Hartford on Friday at noon.

The first public train launches on Saturday.

Regular weekday service begins on Monday.

More information on schedules can be found on the Hartford Line website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.