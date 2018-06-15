Record-breaking temps, heat index of 100 could be in the forecast for Monday

Following what could be a perfect beach weekend for Father's Day, record-breaking heat may be in the forecast for next week.

According to meteorologist Mark Dixon, the heat and humidity will pick up on Monday.

"This is when temperatures across Connecticut could set records," Dixon said. "Inland they could top out in the mid to perhaps even upper 90s! Add in the humidity, heat index values likely eclipse the century mark."

The June 18 record for the greater Hartford area is 94 degrees, set in 1994.

An isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon heat. However, the probability should be low.

"With regard to rain/storm chances, Monday the threat looks low," Dixon said. "Tuesday, the threat goes up."

Tuesday is when a front will settle south of New England on Wednesday and Thursday, which is good news for the Travelers Championship.

"For the rest of next week and tournament play for the Travelers Championship, as of now, the weather looks great," Dixon said. "Warm, above average temps, but dry."

Tournament play begins on Thursday, the official first day of summer. It should be another pleasant day.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

