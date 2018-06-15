School districts take precautions as record-breaking heat possible Monday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Following what could be a perfect beach weekend for Father's Day, record-breaking heat may be in the forecast for next week.

According to meteorologist Mark Dixon, the heat and humidity will pick up on Monday.

This is when temperatures across Connecticut could set records.

"The combination of heat and high humidity should send the heat index up to 100 degrees, if not higher," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The June 18 record for the greater Hartford area is 94 degrees, set in 1994.

An isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon heat. However, the probability should be low.

Ahead of Monday's hot weather, some schools are taking precautions by announcing they may have half days.

Enfield Public Schools announced on Friday that due to the excessive heat on Monday, they are planning a half day.

Ellington schools sent out an email to parents on Friday saying a decision will be made on Sunday if they schools will have a half day on Monday.

The school district said it has been five or six years since they have had a half day due to oppressive heat.

Tuesday, the threat goes up.

Tuesday is when a front will settle south of New England on Wednesday and Thursday, which is good news for the Travelers Championship.

"It’ll be very warm with highs in the 80s both days. We might even have a shot at 90 degrees, but the humidity shouldn’t be too bad. At this point, we expect the dry, very warm weather to last through the weekend for the final 2 rounds of championship golf," DePrest said.

Tournament play begins on Thursday, the official first day of summer. It should be another pleasant day.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

