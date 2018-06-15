Car, motorcycle involved in Canton crash

A crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and River Road in Canton was reported on Friday morning. (iWitness)

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported in Canton on Friday morning.

According to police, it happened at the intersection of Maple Avenue and River Road around 8 a.m.

Police said injuries were unknown.

The scene has since cleared.

A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.