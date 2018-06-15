Car, motorcycle involved in Canton crash

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported in Canton on Friday morning.
According to police, it happened at the intersection of Maple Avenue and River Road around 8 a.m.
Police said injuries were unknown.
The scene has since cleared.
A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.
