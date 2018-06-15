Police tracking bear near Wethersfield schools

Police tracked a bear that wandered through the campuses of at least two Wethersfield schools on Friday morning. (Kyle Banasiewicz/iWitness)

Reports of a bear wandering near schools in Wethersfield have officials on alert.

School officials said they are looking into reports that the bear was seen wandering near the Wolcott Hill Road campus just before 10 a.m.

Superintendent Michael Emmett also said that all students and staff there and at the Silas Deane Middle School were held inside.

The bear made its way through the campus and middle school property toward Charles Wright Elementary School.

Police said they received reports that it was also spotted on Ridge Road, Wright Road and Nott Street.

Emmett said police are tracking the bear; however, its current whereabouts is unknown. It was last spotted near Wells Road.

"Residents should be aware of their surroundings and are reminded that bears are attracted to garbage, pet food, compost piles, fruit trees and bird feeders around houses," police said in a warning to residents. "Homeowners should take the necessary steps to make sure their homes and yards are not attracting bears."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

School was back to normal as of 10:30 a.m.

Bear in Wethersfield pic.twitter.com/Ss5Mrqg7Ku — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) June 15, 2018

Anyone who spots the bear is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.

