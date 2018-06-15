Public drinking water supply emergency issued in Hebron

About 200 customers have little or no water in Hebron (Connecticut Water)

Connecticut Water Company has issued a public drinking water supply emergency for customers in Hebron.

About 200 customers in the Hebron Center and Country Manor areas are affected by the sudden loss of water, however the company is working to get more water from a nearby source.

On Friday, the company said it noticed a significant decline in the supply of water from the area’s largest well.

The drinking water supply emergency is only for the customers of the Hebron Center and Mill at Stonecroft water systems. No other Connecticut Water systems are affected, officials said.

“While we often have multiple options available to supply our systems, this particular small system is served with a single well field, so we have had to supplement the supply with bulk water deliveries to meet public health and fire protection needs. We know that is not sustainable or the level of service that is appropriate for our customers, so we are taking immediate actions,” said Craig Patla, vice president of service delivery.

The Dept. of Public Health has asked Connecticut Water to enforce a mandatory ban on outdoor water use for consumers who use these systems affected.

"Customers will receive direct communication asking for their cooperation during this time of mandatory conservation restrictions," officials said.

Any water that is coming into homes and businesses in these areas is safe to drink.

