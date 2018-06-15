Possible changes on the way for Southington hospital

There are possible changes down the road for Bradley Memorial (WFSB)

The future of a small hospital in Southington is in the middle of a big debate.

Hospital officials are looking at potential changes for the property and the services it provides, but some community members are fighting for it to stay the same.

On Friday, Hartford Healthcare officials met with the staff at the Bradley Memorial campus, which is part of the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

Hospital officials said they are looking at options for the property, including closing inpatient operations, after seeing a decrease in the number of patients they care for.

“We don’t have any plans yet. But we will have plans in the not so distance future and those plans will be a collective effort between the feedback and insight from town council and town leaders and members of the community,” said Gary Havican, president of Central Region Hartford Healthcare.

Havican said the hospital sees less than four patients a day on the inpatient side, "so we need to come to the realization that it is not sustainable, long-term."

About 100 people work at the campus, and they met with Havican on Friday,

He said they're talking with the town and looking at many options.

Havican added that layoffs aren't on the table, rather employees would be moved within the company if drastic changes were made.

“Once we finally agree with the town leadership and they agree with us, and we have a plan in place to move forward. we still have to go through the state regulatory process which can take up to 2 years," Havican said.

Bonnie Sica says she wants to make sure the Bradley Memorial campus has a healthy future.

“I’m here a few times a year. This hospital saved my life,” she said.

Sica said her group looking to save the hospital has 300 people in it, and she has a petition with 10,000 signatures of support to keep the hospital as is.

Whatever comes next, she wants the community to be part of the conversation.

“This hospital was donated to the town of Southington. It was donated by Julia Bradley her husband died on the way to New Britain hospital because he couldn’t get medical care in Southington. So she donated this hospital,” Sica said. “We are going to take every legal and ethical measure to resist them. We will picket. We will have rallies.”

Hartford Healthcare said any potential changes would need several steps of approval, and that could take years.

The hospital has cared for the Southington community since the 1930s.

