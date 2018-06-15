Norwich Public Utilities warns customers of scam

Norwich Public Utilities is warning customers of a scam.

They received the scam report from a customer.

The company said two men went to a home and claimed they were there to shut off the electricity unless the customer paid them on the spot.

The customer refused the pay the men.

NPU is warming customers if they are approached by someone claiming to be from the company and demanding money, do not pay them.

Customers who are approached are asked to call the Norwich Police Department.

Anyone with questions is asked to call NPU at 860-887-2555.

