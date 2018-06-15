State Police seek ID of man involved in Haddam suspicious incident

State Police are attempting to identify this man who was involved in a suspicious incident in Haddam (CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police are attempting to identify a man involved in a suspicious incident in Haddam.

On June 8, troopers responded to a resident on Dublin Hill Road in Haddam.

The homeowner reported that a black female, who appeared to be pregnant, knocked on their door and asked for water.

The female then started to enter the home and the owner forced her out.

The homeowner reported the female got into a tan sedan, which was being driven by a black male. They drove north on Dublin Hill Road.

Police said shortly after they left, the homeowner’s neighbor saw a male on their surveillance camera, walking around their property.

You can see the video from CT State Police here.

"This is a very quiet neighborhood. We usually have zero crime up this way. To have someone coming around like that is very unusual for us," said Rick Morin, a neighbor.

Police want to make sure the neighborhood is on alert.

"We'll let everyone know in the neighborhood, small community here," said Morin.

Anyone who may have information or thinks they know the identity of the person in the video is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.

