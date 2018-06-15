Hundreds without power in Hartford, West Hartford

More than 700 Eversource customers in West Hartford and Hartford are without power.

The outage was reported a little after 2 p.m. on Friday.

As of 4:30 p.m., Eversource reported 363 to be without power in West Hartford, and 273 outages in Hartford.

See more outage details here.

Some businesses in the area are without power, in addition to homes.

It is unclear at this time what caused the outage.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.