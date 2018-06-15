Power outage in Hartford, West Hartford caused by downed tree

Around 90 Eversource customers in West Hartford and Hartford are without power.

The outage was reported a little after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Eversource said the outage was caused by a tree that came down on Brace Road. It is a residential area and damaged equipment.

Crews are working to repair the damage.

As of 4:30 p.m., Eversource reported 363 to be without power in West Hartford, and 273 outages in Hartford.

See more outage details here.

Some businesses in the area are without power, in addition to homes.

