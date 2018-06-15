6.15.18 Halal style chicken marinade

Halal style chicken marinade
Recipe provided by: Blogger: A Family Feast Blogger
Ingredients:
2½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
1½ cups full-fat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon finely ground fresh garlic
Zest of one lemon (but not the juice)
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground coriander
Instructions
Remove all visible fat from thighs and cut into one-inch pieces.
In a large bowl, mix all marinade ingredients and add chicken and stir with a wooden spoon or tongs to make sure all pieces are covered.
Spoon into a gallon zip lock bag and marinate overnight up to 24 hours.
