6.15.18 Halal style chicken marinade

Halal style chicken marinade

Recipe provided by: Blogger: A Family Feast Blogger

Ingredients:

2½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1½ cups full-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon finely ground fresh garlic

Zest of one lemon (but not the juice)

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

Instructions

Remove all visible fat from thighs and cut into one-inch pieces.

In a large bowl, mix all marinade ingredients and add chicken and stir with a wooden spoon or tongs to make sure all pieces are covered.

Spoon into a gallon zip lock bag and marinate overnight up to 24 hours.

Recipe by AFamilyFeast.com