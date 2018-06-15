Trumbull police officer succumbs to cancer

Officer Raymond Hahn died after his courageous battle with cancer (Trumbull PD)

The Trumbull Police Department of Town of Trumbull announced the passing of a police officer.

Officer Raymond Hahn passed away Thursday morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

The police department said he was an officer in Trumbull for more than 31 years.

The town said in 2003, Hahn was awarded the Life Saving Award for responding to a car accident on Route 8 and performing CPR on an entrapped driver.

Hahn was a lifelong Trumbull resident.

