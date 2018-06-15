Decades-old Windsor temple set to close, merge with one nearby

A Windsor synagogue is closing after more than half a century (WFSB)

It’s a bittersweet time for members of a Jewish synagogue in Windsor.

After more than half a century, it’s time to say goodbye at Congregation Beth Ahm, as the final service is next weekend.

Congregation Beth Ahm has been open since 1950, and many members have been their all their lives.

To call the synagogue familiar to Marla Adelsberger would be an understatement.

“Everybody knows everybody. It’s cozy and it’s been home for a long time,” Adelsberger said.

The 62-year-old’s earliest memory at the synagogue is from age 4, and she’s made plenty of memories here ever since.

“It was right in this room. This is where our wedding was we’re still happily married,” Adelsberger said.

In the last seven decades, Congregation Beth Ahm has changed.

“In our high point, we had well over 120 families. We have about half that now,” Adelsberger said.

Membership and demographics are why Beth Ahm is closing.

The plan is to merge with Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor.

“We recognize it’s a difficult time for Congregation Beth Ahm and we want to make Temple Beth Hillel as open and welcoming as we can,” said Jason Wasserman, president of Temple Beth Hillel.

In two Sundays, members of both synagogues will commemorate the union and walk the 10 miles between both while carrying a Torah scroll, a handwritten Bible.

“It’ll be an amazing linkage between two communities. There’s time for everyone to celebrate it’s like a wedding everyone is invited to,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman, of Temple Beth Hillel.

Adelsberger said it’s a fun and sad time for families at Beth Ahm.

“Just saying goodbye to this place. Things around the room that mean a lot to everybody here,” Adelsberger said.

But she said it’s time to move on. “It’s a lifetime. Almost 70 years is a lifetime and it’s been a good lifetime,” she said.

The property will be sold to a church that has been meeting in the building.

Several special events are planned related to the closing of Congregation Beth Ahm.

On Thursday, June 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Congregation Beth Ahm’s members and Rabbi Alan Lefkowitz will host a “Community Open House of Appreciation” in the synagogue at 362 Palisado Ave.

On Saturday, June 23 at 9:30 a.m., Congregation Beth Ahm will celebrate its final Shabbat morning service, led by Rabbi Alan Lefkowitz.

On Sunday, June 24 at 10 a.m., in a symbolic act of blending, a Torah Tiyul (Walk) will step off from the Congregation Beth Ahm in Windsor as members of both congregations carry a Torah scroll along the 10-mile route to Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor.

