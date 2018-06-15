A big warm-up will lead to record breaking heat!

JUNE, SO FAR…

We are now halfway through the month of June and, so far, it has been cooler than normal and drier than normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport is 65.3 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. There has only been 0.59” of rain at the Bradley, which is 1.88” below normal. Bridgeport has been a little wetter with 1.80” of rain month-to-date, but even that is below normal by nearly 0.28”.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

High pressure and drier air will move into the Northeast this evening and tonight. Therefore, the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 50-58. Patchy fog could form later tonight.

THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

A great weekend for outdoor activities, although temperatures will be on the rise! Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. The early morning hours will be cool with temperatures in the 50s, but the afternoon will be warm with highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will remain low.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be even warmer with highs near 90 away from the coast. The humidity will be a little higher as well, but still not too bad. It’ll be a great day to take dad to the beach since an onshore breeze will limit highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers may pop up to the north and west of Connecticut by late Sunday afternoon, but we should remain dry.

Showers and a few thunderstorms may move across the state Sunday night as higher humidity flows into Connecticut on a southwesterly flow.

NEXT WEEK…

Record breaking heat is likely on Monday. A cold front will move southward across New England, but it will remain to the north of Connecticut. A west to southwesterly flow of hot air will send temperatures rising well into the 90s Monday afternoon. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 18th is 95 degrees, set in 1994. For now, we are forecasting 97 degrees, which would be a new record! The combination of heat and high humidity should send the heat index up to 100 degrees, if not higher. The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, also set in 1994. That record will be a little harder to break, but it is possible! An isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon heat.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Tuesday as the cold front moves southward across Connecticut. Clouds and developing showers should limit highs to the 80s.

The front will settle to the south of New England on Wednesday and it could be a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. However, the European Model keeps clouds and showers very close to Connecticut throughout the day. For now, we are going with the more optimistic scenario, but we will be sure to keep you updated!

Thursday and Friday are looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies both days. That is great news for the Traveler’s Championship! It’ll be very warm with highs in the 80s both days. We might even have a shot at 90 degrees, but the humidity shouldn’t be too bad. At this point, we expect the dry, very warm weather to last through the weekend for the final 2 rounds of championship golf!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

