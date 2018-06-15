Sizzling heat Monday

9:30 PM UPDATE



It still feels pleasantly warm, but the humidity is not terribly high yet. In most towns, readings are in the mid 70s. The humidity should only slowly creep up overnight, as readings settle back into the 60s.

The heat and humidity is on for tomorrow!

--Mike Cameron

TONIGHT

We will have a summer-like night tonight. After a hot, but dry day, humidity will increase tonight. The net effect will be to slow the cooling process of the night. So, instead of 50s, more of us will have low temperatures in the 60s overnight.

NEXT WEEK

Record Heat Monday

Record breaking heat is likely Monday. A cold front will move southward across New England, but it will remain to the north of Connecticut. A west to southwesterly flow of hot air will send temperatures rising well into the 90s Monday afternoon. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 18th is 95 degrees, set in 1994. For now, we are forecasting 96 degrees, which would be a new record! The combination of heat and high humidity should send the heat index up to 100 degrees, if not higher. The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, also set in 1994. That record will be a little harder to break, but it is possible! An isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon heat.

More thunderstorms are possible Monday night as the cold front comes closer and then passes through the state after midnight. Heavy downpours, lightning, gusty wind, and small hail may come to a few towns as these storms move through the state. Overnight lows will be in the sultry 70s, since the air will remain muggy.

Not as hot Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast has improved. By morning, the cold front shall have passed to the south of the state. With the front departing, skies shall clear and the air will be more comfortable. We should expect highs in the 80s, with humidity gradually decreasing.

Fair weather returns Wednesday, lasting to Saturday

The front will settle to the south of New England on Wednesday and it could be a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 80s. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies all those days. That is great news for the Traveler’s Championship! It’ll be very warm with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. Saturday may be a smidgeon warmer and more humid, with highs in the 80s.

Unsettled Sunday

At this point, we are eying a storm that may present a challenge to the final day of play at the TPC. A storm will move into the state from the west and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The air will be very muggy and warm. Despite ample cloud cover, highs will still make it to around 80 and the dew point may go up to near 70.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

JUNE, SO FAR

We are now halfway through the month of June and, so far, it has been cooler than normal and drier than normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport is 65.3 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. There has only been 0.59” of rain at the Bradley, which is 1.88” below normal. Bridgeport has been a little wetter with 1.80” of rain month-to-date, but even that is below normal by nearly 0.28”.

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

