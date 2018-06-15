FD: 6 people displaced after fire in Hartford

Six people, including 3 children are displaced from their home in Hartford after a house fire.

Fire officials said the fire took place on Pliny Street just before 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

Hartford Fire Department Lieutenant Brian Thompson said crews were called to a fire that started on a porch at 7:42 p.m. and worked quickly to extinguish the fire by 7:54 p.m.

Lieutenant Thompson said the first-floor residents were able to make it out of the home safely, and the second floor of the home was vacant.

No one was injured.

The Hartford Fire Marshal is investigating to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

