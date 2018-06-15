Teachers laid off in Ansonia in budget battle

In the budget battle between the City of Ansonia and the Board of Education, 17 teachers have been laid off.

The President of the Teacher’s Union, Mathew Hough told Channel 3 on Friday that 22 positions were eliminated, resulting in 17 job cuts.

Hough said the average class size for the next year will be close to 30 students.

Hough said 10 percent of the entire staff is affected and all the schools in Ansonia are impacted.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.