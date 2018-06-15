Pharmaceutical company cuts jobs - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Pharmaceutical company cuts jobs

By WFSB Staff
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

Pharmaceutical distribution giant, McKesson is closing their Rocky Hill center cutting jobs in the process.

According to the WARN notices on the Connecticut Department of Labor website, 105 jobs will be cut in the closure of the facility.

Based in San Francisco, McKesson distributes a wide range of prescription drugs and other medical supplies, including opioids.

