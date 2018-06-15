Pharmaceutical company cuts jobs

Pharmaceutical distribution giant, McKesson is closing their Rocky Hill center cutting jobs in the process.
According to the WARN notices on the Connecticut Department of Labor website, 105 jobs will be cut in the closure of the facility.
Based in San Francisco, McKesson distributes a wide range of prescription drugs and other medical supplies, including opioids.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.