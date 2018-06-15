Shoreline restaurant anticipate boost in business

Local restaurants along the shoreline said they’re ready and waiting for the summer season.

While warmer weather and sunshine are welcome indications of the summer months, some shoreline restaurant owners said it’s the winter months that have a strong impact, too.

Lenny and Joe’s are busy on Friday night, but while the lines and the waits are long, Co-owner Joe Goldberg said it’s organized chaos to him.

“We opened in 1979 so we just started our 39th year,” said Goldberg.

After nearly 4 decades in the restaurant area, Goldberg said he has gained plenty of knowledge about the business, but one handy piece of information affects the store much more.

“Clinton schools are getting out Tuesday and the Guilford schools are going to Friday,” said Goldberg.

School schedules, Goldberg said, can affect the bottom line of any business that caters to families.

Likewise, shift leader at Sweet Luna’s, Katie Stangel said that same information shapes how the frozen desert parlor operates.

“We actually have a calendar, so we know when they have half days, and stuff like that,” said Stangel.

And that calendar has challenged Goldberg and Stangel, as this winter’s changeable weather pushed back the final day of the year, which means although it may feel like summer outside, it doesn’t always mean summer like profits.

“Some schools are going an extra five to eight days this year,” said Goldberg. “So right now, when we’d normally be bustling with the summer crowd and the kids being here they’re still in school.”

Many shoreline schools are finishing up the year for the first long stretch of summer like weather. Goldberg said he has been in the business long enough not to worry.

“That’s what we really look forward to,” said Goldberg. “We’re just going to look and say, ‘Wow summer’s here, the kids are here.’”

