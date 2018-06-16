Record-breaking heat a possibility on Monday, schools taking precaution

The previous record of 95 degrees will be in jeopardy on Monday (WFSB)

Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron said it’s going to be a great Father’s Day weekend for outdoor activities, but record heat is on its way for Monday!

“Monday, we’re talking about record heat and it might be one of those days where we have heat advisories,” Cameron said.

Saturday will begin cool, but as the day progresses temperatures will rise into the mid 80s, skies will be clear, and the humidity will remain low, Cameron said.

“By noon-time it’s 80 and by 3 p.m. it’s 84 degrees,” Cameron said. “You’ll definitely want the sunscreen today.”

Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday and highs will be near the 90 degree mark for Father’s Day. The humidity will be a little higher and skies will be partly to mostly sunny, according to Cameron.

“It stays partly to mostly sunny and the heat that’s out west will build a little bit closer and we’ll see temperatures in the upper 80s and maybe near 90,” Cameron said. “But the core of the heat stays away till Monday.”

There will be a chance for a few pop-up showers to the north and west of Connecticut by late afternoon on Sunday, but Cameron said our weather should stay dry.

A few thunderstorms could move across the state on Sunday evening as higher humidity enters Connecticut, according to Cameron.

Monday will likely bring record-breaking heat! Cameron said a cold front will move across New England, but it will remain north of Connecticut. A west to southwesterly flow of hot air will cause temperatures to rise into the 90s in the afternoon.

Cameron is forecasting a high of 97 degrees which would break the previous record on June 18 of 95 degrees, set in 1994. The combination of heat and humidity should cause the heat index to hit 100, if not higher, according to Cameron.

There will be a possibility for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, according to Cameron.

Ahead of Monday's hot weather, some schools are taking precautions by announcing they may have half days.

Enfield Public Schools announced on Friday that due to the excessive heat on Monday, they are planning a half day.

Ellington schools sent out an email to parents on Friday saying a decision will be made on Sunday if they schools will have a half day on Monday.

Windsor Public Schools announced on Facebook that schools will be dismissed early.

Tuesday will feature clouds, showers, and potentially thunderstorms. Cameron said highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday could be very nice according to Cameron, and the forecast is calling for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

However, Cameron said the European Model is showing clouds and showers edging close to Connecticut. But for now, Cameron is sticking with the more optimistic scenario.

Thursday and Friday will be nice for the Traveler’s Championship with partly to mostly sunny skies on both days and highs in the 80s, according to Cameron.

Cameron said he is forecasting dry and very warm weather to last through the weekend for the final two rounds of the Traveler’s Championship in Cromwell.

