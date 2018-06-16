FD: 1 person suffers possible life-threatening injuries in Manchester fire

1 person was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following a house fire in Manchester on Saturday morning, according to Fire Chief David Billings.

Billings said 19 members of the Manchester Fire Department responded to 56-58 School Street for a structure fire at a two-story, four-family residence, that took place around 3:15 a.m.

According to Billings, an occupant at 56 ½ School Street was awakened by smoke and fire in her apartment.

Billings said the 48-year-old woman banged on her neighbor’s door at 58 ½ School Street and alerted him to the fire.

The woman was injured from the fire and Billings said she needed assistance from neighbors to get out of the building. All the remaining occupants in the building made it out safely and weren’t injured.

Upon arrival, the first fire crew saw light smoke coming from the windows on the second floor, according to Billings.

Billings said firefighters encountered high and heavy smoke in the apartment.

Fire crews conducted a search and Billings said it was determined there weren’t any occupants present in the building.

Billings said the fire was contained to the second floor.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable by the local building department until repairs are made, according to Billings

7 people were displaced by the fire and Billings said they'll live with local family members. The American Red Cross and Manchester Human Services are helping to assist the victims.

Billings said the Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.