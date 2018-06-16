PD: Bucket truck drives through utility pole, comes to stop in water

Torrington Police Department said a bucket truck towing a chipper drove through a utility pole and came to a rest in a body of water.

Police said they responded to the call on Winsted Road, just north of Kennedy Road around 7:27 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to Police, no injuries were reported.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.