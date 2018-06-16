PD: Bucket truck drives through utility pole, comes to stop in water

Torrington Police Department said a bucket truck towing a chipper drove through a utility pole and came to a rest in a body of water.
Police said they responded to the call on Winsted Road, just north of Kennedy Road around 7:27 a.m. on Saturday morning.
According to Police, no injuries were reported.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.