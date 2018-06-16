FD: Crews respond to smoke at Dairy Queen

Crews responded to a South Windsor Dairy Queen on Saturday morning to investigate smoke (WFSB)

South Windsor Fire Department said they responded to a Dairy Queen restaurant on Saturday morning to investigate smoke.

A fire official said units responded to 845 Sullivan Avenue at 9:01 a.m. and upon arrival, Fire Chief Cooney confirmed a smoke condition in the building.

Lt. Pelletier said a laundry basket full of cleaning rags were found to be smoldering inside of the Dairy Queen.

The burning rags were removed and Pelletier said the restaurant was ventilated.

According to Pelletier, the Fire Marshal and Health Department evaluated the scene and the restaurant has since been reopened.

No one was inside the building and there were no reported injuries, according to a fire official.

