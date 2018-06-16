Man drowns at state park in Durham on Saturday (WFSB)

A 27-year-old man drowned at Millers Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews, including Connecticut State Police dive team and several area fire departments responded to a call for a possible drowning just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said Middletown dive crews recovered the man’s body within an hour, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

New Britain resident Daniella Schettini witnessed the event, and she said she called 9-1-1.

“All I heard was yelling. They yelled over and started calling his name to see if he would respond and I guess it was too late,” said Schettini.

Eyewitnesses said they tried to throw a rescue ring in the water but it did not reach the victim who was struggling where the pond reaches about 18 feet deep.

Meriden resident, Christian Dichello spoke with Channel 3 about how the incident took place.

“We heard, ‘help, help!’ We looked and we saw, he said, ‘help, I’m drowning,’ and we tried to swim out but by the time we got there, he went under,” said Dichello.

DEEP Officials spoke with Channel 3 about Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham and urged visitors to swim at one’s own risk.

“I’ve heard other stories that people drown here before, but actually seeing it and actually meeting someone for the first time that actually lost their life that kind of puts a…,” said Schettini.

“My hearts kind of pounding right now.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

