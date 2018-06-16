Man drowns at state park in Durham on Saturday (WFSB)

A 27-year-old man drowned at Millers Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews, including Connecticut State Police dive team and several area fire departments responded to a call for a possible drowning just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said Middletown dive crews recovered the man’s body within an hour, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

New Britain resident Daniella Schettini witnessed the event, and she said she called 9-1-1.

“All I heard was yelling. They yelled over and started calling his name to see if he would respond and I guess it was too late,” said Schettini.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

