Thousands to take to the CT Rail Line on Saturday (WFSB)

Thousands of passengers are taking advantage of the free rides that were offered for the weekend on the new commuter rail.

The Hartford line offered by CT Rail links New Haven to Hartford to Springfield, MA.

Officials said because the train rides were so popular, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is warning passengers on Sunday to be prepared for standing room only.

Officials said over 6,300 riders rode the rail on opening day.

Channel 3 spoke with riders at the Meriden station on Saturday who said they were excited about the new transportation.

“It was great, the trains were a little bit late and off schedule but it was because of the crowds, people were taking advantage of the free weekend, but, the train was great,” said Colleen Jost.

For more information on stations, schedules, and routes, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.