One dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-84 in Tolland

One person is dead and others injured after a crash on Interstate 84 on Sunday morning.

Police said 2 cars and 1 tractor-trailer were involved in the crash that took place just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said the crash took place on Interstate 84 Westbound in Tolland between Exits 67 and 68.

Police closed both directions of the highway to respond to the crash.

As on noon on Sunday, both directions of the highway were reopened.

