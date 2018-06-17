Troopers identify victims of deadly Tolland crash

State police identified two people killed in a crash on Interstate 84 in Tolland Sunday morning.

According to troopers, Richard Wells, 65, and 52-year-old Carolyn Everett, both of Hartford, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Wells was the driver and Everett was his passenger.

Troopers said the crash took place on I-84 westbound between Exits 67 and 68 around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to state police, two cars and one tractor-trailer were involved in the crash.

Investigators said Wells somehow lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail on the right shoulder and the vehicle bounced back into the right lane. At that point, it was hit by a tractor trailer, which sent the victims' car into another car on the highway.

The other car overturned as a result and came to a rest on its roof. Its driver was not seriously hurt.

The tractor trailer came to a rest in the woods just off the shoulder. Its driver was not hurt.

Wells and Everett were killed, however.

Police closed both directions of the highway to respond to the crash.

By noon on Sunday, both directions of the highway had reopened.

The investigation into what led up to the crash continues.

