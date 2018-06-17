Heat advisory in forecast for parts of state for Monday

In advance of record breaking heat and an air quality alert due for Monday, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Day. (WFSB)

In advance of record breaking heat and an air quality alert due for Monday, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Day.

Hartford County is now in a heat advisory alert as there is an expectation for high humidity and high temps.

Following a warm Father’s Day with temps in the 80s and upper 90s, temperatures for Monday are expected to rise into the upper 90s.

Cameron said an air quality alert has been in effect since 10 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to remain in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

“Increasing heat and humidity and lack of mixing may cause an increase in the amount of low-level ozone, that can be linked to respiratory problems, especially for people who tend to be more sensitive,” said Cameron.

Ahead of Monday's hot weather, some schools are taking precautions by announcing they may have half days.

Enfield Public Schools announced on Friday that due to the excessive heat on Monday, they are planning a half day.

Ellington schools sent out an email to parents on Friday saying a decision will be made on Sunday if they schools will have a half day on Monday.

Windsor Public Schools announced on Facebook that schools will be dismissed early.

Danbury Public Schools announced that the district will release students on a half day schedule.

Torrington Public Schools are also dismissing early.

Tuesday will feature clouds, showers, and potentially thunderstorms. Cameron said highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday could be very nice according to Cameron, and the forecast is calling for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

