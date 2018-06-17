CT Rail Line trains reach capacity on launch weekend

The Hartford Line trains are no longer accepting riders on Sunday afternoon after the trains reached capacity.

The Hartford Line tweeted an alert that as of 1 p.m., all train service is only to bring riders to their destinations, and will not pick up new passengers.

As of 1 pm today, Hartford Line ridership has exceeded available capacity. All train service is only to get people back to original destination. Buses being dispatched to Hartford Union Station to relieve crowding . No new customers will be allowed to board at this time. — Hartford Line (@hartfordline) June 17, 2018

In addition, buses will be brought in the alleviate the crowds at the Hartford Union Station, and transport passengers to New Haven.

The CT Rail Line officials said the new rail line attracted upwards of 10,000 people during the inaugural weekend. Passengers were able to ride for free on Saturday, June 16th and Sunday, June 17th.

The CT Rail Line said additional trains were added on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.