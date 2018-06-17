Two arrested in connection with stabbing in Hartford

Two people were arrested in connection with a stabbing that police said took place in Hartford on Sunday.

Police arrested 37-year-old Bloomfield resident Nicholas Fray and 42-year-old, West Hartford resident Chester Gaston and charged them with assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police and breach of peace.

Police said officers observed the pair walking on Burnham Street, but both suspects fled after officers told them to stop.

Police said one of the suspects was taken to the hospital for cuts to the face and body.

