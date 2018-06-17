Man arrested after mom, children injured in hit-and-run crash

Norwich police arrested a man who they said hit a car carrying a mom and children, and then fled, police said.
Police said the crash took place in the area of 281 Hamilton Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Police arrested 32-year-old, Colchester resident Carlos Davila after police said he fled after he swerved into on-coming traffic and collided with a car driven by a mother and her two children.
Police said the mother and her children suffered serious injuries.
Police said Davila ran from police but was tracked by Connecticut State Police K-9.
Police said prior to this crash, Davila was involved in a “road-rage” incident.
Davila is charged with assault with a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, evading serious physical injury, following too close, failure to drive right, operating without a license, operating under the influence, and reckless driving.
