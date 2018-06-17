PD: 9 people, including children, injured in Bristol crash

Crews responded to a crash outside of Lake Compounce in Bristol in which 9 people, including children were injured.

Fire officials said the one-car crash, involving a mini-van took place on Lake Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Officials said among the 9 people of various, including an infant suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials said the response is an effort between Southington Fire Department and Bristol Fire Department.

