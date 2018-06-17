Middletown driver breaking records in racing community

Another season at the New London-Waterford Speedway is underway, and one Middletown driver is making his way to the top.

Multiple divisions of racing take places on both Wednesday and Saturday nights, and there is one driver that Eyewitness Sports Reporter Caroline Powers said you’ll want to watch.

Nineteen-year-old Joey Ternullo told Channel 3 that he started racing at 7-year-old at the Silver City Quarter Midget Club in Meriden, CT, and since that Ternullo has been hooked.

“I stayed there for four years and then we came down here in 2010 to the Bandolero division, which is kind of the smallest cars that run here on a Wednesday night,” described Ternullo.

And this year, Ternullo said he is moving up.

“We were able to get 21 wins over the course of 6 years and a championship in 2013,” said Ternullo.

“I was the youngest champion in the history of the track for the division at 14-years-old and then I won my first feature in the Legend car division September 15, 2012 and I also set a record for that being the youngest to win and I was only 13.”

Now, Ternullo said he is trading up his legend division car for an SK-modified.

“I'm going from about 17 second laps in the Legend car to about 14.5 seconds. So that's a big jump too. So just adapting to it and getting used to it. You have a lot more tire under you,” said Ternullo.

Ternullo finished in 5th during SK-modified racing debut a few weeks away, and he said he has high hopes for the season.

“I'm trying to eventually work my way up in the SK Modified division. I would love to run for championship eventually and get some wins under my belt and see where it goes from there,” said Ternullo.

