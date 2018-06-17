Heat brings several schools to close early

Several school districts are cutting the school day shorter on Monday in advance of predicted hot weather and humidity.

Enfield Public Schools are one of several school systems that are closing early, so Channel 3 spoke with some Enfield residents who said on Sunday ice cream would be a good way to cool down.

Enfield sisters, Abbie and Hannah Stetson grabbed ice cream in their favorite flavors to cool off.

“The only thing about when it’s too hot is when you open your car door, and it’s like a blast of a sauna and you have to just let it air out for a few minutes, and then AC,” said Abbie Stetson.

However, Monday is expected to be even hotter and more humid, with a possibility for record-breaking heat.

Enfield father of twin girls both in kindergarten, Carl Veilleux spoke with Channel 3 about how he agrees that cutting school short was the right decision.

“They have air conditioning in her classroom and her other teacher has air conditioning so it isn’t too bad, but for the other kids, some of the classrooms don’t have AC, so it’s rough,” said Veilleux.

For more information on school closings, dismissals, and delays, bookmark the Channel 3 closings page, here.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.