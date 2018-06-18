Missing boaters found safe - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Missing boaters found safe

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)

Six people were found safe at home following a search in West Haven. 

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boaters vessel became swamped and 6 people went into the water near Beach Street late Sunday. 

Coast Guard officials believe the boat was overloaded at the time. 

After a search, officials said everyone on the boat was accounted for and at home. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.