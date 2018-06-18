Potential record-breaking heat to bake the state today

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

The potential exists on Monday for record-breaking heat in Connecticut.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

"[Monday's] weather headlines not only include heat, possibly to record levels, and higher humidity, but also the threat for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening," Dixon said. "We'll be monitoring it all."

A heat advisory was issued for Hartford County from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An air quality alert was also issued from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for most of the state.

A number of school systems issued early dismissals ahead of the heat. See the list here.

"This will be one of the warmest days of the year so far," Haney said.

The June 18 record high temperature for greater Hartford is 95 degrees, set in 1994. Monday's forecast called for a high of 96, which would break the record.

In Bridgeport, the record for the day is 91 degrees, also set in 1994. Haney said that record may be harder to break.

"The combination of heat and high humidity should send the heat index up to 100 degrees, if not higher," Haney said.

Haney also said an isolated thunderstorm could pop up during the afternoon heat.

Then, more storms are possible Monday night as a cold front moves closer to the state then passes through it after midnight.

"Heavy downpours, lightning, gusty wind, and small hail may come to a few towns as these storms move through the state," Haney said. "Overnight lows will be in the sultry 70s, since the air will remain muggy."

Tuesday is not expected to be as hot.

By the morning, the cold front should have come and gone.

"With the front departing, skies will clear and the air will be more comfortable," Haney said. "We should expect highs in the 80s, with the humidity gradually decreasing."

Fair weather, which includes 80-degree temperatures with mostly-sunny skies, returns on Wednesday and should last until Saturday.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

