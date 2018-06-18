Scattered thunderstorms possible overnight

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

As the state dealt with scorching temps and high humidity on Monday, the threat of storms remains this evening and overnight.

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in many cities and towns on Monday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the June 18 record high temperature for greater Hartford was 95 degrees, set in 1994, but the high on Monday only hit 94 degrees, just missing the record.

The heat index did approach 100 degrees, which takes into account what you feel due to the combination of the heat and high humidity.

In Bridgeport, the record for the day was 91 degrees, also set in 1994. The high on Monday was 85.

High heat and humidity weren't the only topics of the day.

Scattered storms started to pop up on Monday afternoon, and one even prompted a severe thunderstorm warning in Litchfield County. That warning has expired, but more are possible as the evening and night go on.

A cold front will move in overnight, which could bring more thunderstorms to parts of the state.

"Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Other concerns are torrential downpours and dangerous cloud to ground lightning," DePrest said.

He is also reminding folks to head indoors when they hear thunder.

Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 70s overnight. DePrest said it'll be mild and muggy.

An air quality alert remains in effect until 11 p.m.

By the morning, the cold front should have come and gone.

"That means we can look forward to relief from the heat and high humidity," DePrest said.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s.

Things look good for Wednesday, for the Celebrity Pro-Am at the Travelers Championship, and summer arrives on Thursday at 6:07 a.m.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

