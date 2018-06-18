Schools issue early dismissals ahead of excessive heat

Monday's potential for record-breaking heat led to a decision from a number of districts to dismiss early for the day.

See the complete list here.

One of the districts that made the call ahead of time was Middletown.

A message was posted to the district's website.

It said Middletown high schoolers will follow a regular exam schedule on Monday.

The middle schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and the elementary schools will get out at 2 p.m.

Simsbury and Enfield schools also issued early dismissals.

In a message to students, families and staff, Enfield superintendent Christopher Drezek cited the latest forecast and excessive heat. He said the greatest concern was for buildings that did not have air conditioning.

At Enfield High School, senior exams will be periods three and seven on Monday. Underclassman exams will begin on Tuesday.

On hot days like Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended staying cool indoors, staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities and wearing appropriate clothing.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.