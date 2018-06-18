Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old from Bloomfield

Daquan Clark, 12, of Bloomfield, was last seen on Sunday, according to state police. (State police)

State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old from Bloomfield.

According to troopers, Daquan Clark was last seen on Sunday.

Daquan is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4'6" tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a multi-colored shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-245-5501.

