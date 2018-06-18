Travelers Championship kicks off with opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the Travelers Championship got underway on Monday morning. (WFSB)

The opening ceremony of the Travelers Championship took place on Monday morning.

The week of golf festivities kicked off at 9 a.m. from the First Tee Box at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

“This is definitely a celebration and a ceremony, there is a formal aspect to it to really kick off what we are doing," said Nathan Grube, tournament director. "I am sure we understand the impact of this event means.”

Gov. Dannel Malloy also took part.

“When you have been governor as long as I have and you know that you’re not going to be governor much longer, you start to count these events as you are doing them the last time," Malloy said. "And I absolutely wanted to be here once again with the tournament, with the Travelers."

Following the pop and circumstance, the Aetna Tournament Players Pro-Am gets underway at 12:30 p.m.

It's an exclusive opportunity to take on the course alongside PGA Tour professionals.

Official tournament play gets underway on Thursday.

Organizers announced the player field this past Friday.

