With the excessive heat comes the opening of cooling centers across the state.

Check this page for a continually updated list.

Bristol

Bristol Public Library, High Street?

Ellington

Town Library, Main Street

Senior Center, Maple Street

South Windsor

Community Center, Nevers Road

South Windsor Library, Sullivan Avenue 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For more on the forecast, read here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.