Riders board Hartford rail line on first official day of service

Monday marked the first official day of rail service for the Hartford Line.

Weekend commuters hopped aboard for free to try the service out.

It connects New Haven and Springfield, MA.

Seventeen trains were said to be up and running on Monday.

The first took off at 4:30 a.m.

"I'm just out for the fun of the first day of service, revenue service riding but I'll be up here again more often," said Joseph Parlin, a passenger. "[It's] a little more opportunity for people like me to travel and get up and down the corridor."

A one-way ticket from New Haven to Hartford is $8.

A ticket to Springfield costs $12.75.

More information on the Hartford Line can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.