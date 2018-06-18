CT chief justice to be sworn in today

Richard Robinson will serve as chief justice of the state's Supreme Court. (WFSB)

Connecticut's governor is set to swear in the state's new chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Richard Robinson will be the state's first black chief justice.

The state legislature unanimously confirmed Robinson last month.

He succeeds Chase Rogers who retired back in February.

Robinson has served on the state Supreme Court for more than 4 years before being elevated to chief justice.

The swearing in ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. on Monday at the state Supreme Court.

