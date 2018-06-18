Proclamation to be issued for breast cancer victim whose wedding photo went viral

Heather Moser passed away from breast cancer in December shortly after her wedding ceremony. (Christina Karas)

A proclamation will be given out at the state capitol to honor a breast cancer victim whose wedding photo went viral just before her death.

Heather Moser passed away from triple negative breast cancer in December.

Channel 3 aired a story about Moser's wedding, which happened 18 hours before she died.

A photo from that ceremony spread across the internet, along with Moser's story.

Moser will be honored in Hartford at 10 a.m. as part of an effort to raise breast cancer awareness.

