Clinton police look to identify car theft suspects

Police say these men were involved in recent car thefts (Clinton police)

Police in Clinton are looking to identify several males who were involved in recent car thefts.

Officers released surveillance photos of five men who are believed to have been involved in car thefts around Clinton, and surrounding towns.

The suspects also led fled from officers and led them on a chase.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-669-0451.

