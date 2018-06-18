Golden Corral employee fired within a day after threat

Melvin James was fired on his first day of work after making threats to shoot up a Milford restaurant. (Milford police)

A former employee of a restaurant in Milford faces charges for making a threat.

Police said Melvin James, 21, of New Haven, was fired from Golden Corral on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the restaurant on Turnpike Square for the threat report.

James threatened to "shoot the place up" following his firing, police said.

He had started his first shift in the position earlier that day.

Police charged James with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

His bond was set at $5,000.

