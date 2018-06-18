Golden Corral employee makes threat after being fired

Melvin James was fired on his first day of work after making threats to shoot up a Milford restaurant. (Milford police)

A former employee of a restaurant in Milford faces charges for making a threat.

Police said Melvin James, 21, of New Haven, was fired from Golden Corral on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the restaurant on Turnpike Square for the report of a threat.

James threatened to "shoot the place up" following his firing, police said.

He had started his first shift in the position earlier that day.

Police charged James with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.