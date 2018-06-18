Golden Corral employee makes threat after being fired

A former employee of a restaurant in Milford faces charges for making a threat.
Police said Melvin James, 21, of New Haven, was fired from Golden Corral on Saturday, according to police.
Officers responded to the restaurant on Turnpike Square for the report of a threat.
James threatened to "shoot the place up" following his firing, police said.
He had started his first shift in the position earlier that day.
Police charged James with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
His bond was set at $5,000.
