Two who hail from CT join Big Brother cast

Big Brother is back for its 20th season, and two people from Connecticut are part of the cast.
This season, 25-year-old Brett Robinson, originally from Oakdale, and 23-year-old Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, from Bridgeport, are two of the 16 house guests.
Robinson now lives in Massachusetts and is a cyber security engineer. Williams is a day trader.
Big Brother follows around a group of people who are living in a house together that is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last person in the house wins the grand prize of $500,000.
The two-night premiere airs on CBS Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
