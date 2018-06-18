Two who hail from CT join Big Brother cast

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Brett Robinson join the cast of Big Brother this season (CBS)

Big Brother is back for its 20th season, and two people from Connecticut are part of the cast.

This season, 25-year-old Brett Robinson, originally from Oakdale, and 23-year-old Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, from Bridgeport, are two of the 16 house guests.

Robinson now lives in Massachusetts and is a cyber security engineer. Williams is a day trader.

Big Brother follows around a group of people who are living in a house together that is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last person in the house wins the grand prize of $500,000.

The two-night premiere airs on CBS Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

